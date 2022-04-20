Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,934 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 47.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 756,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

