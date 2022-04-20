Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

