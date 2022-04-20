Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohu by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHU. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

