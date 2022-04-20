Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,821 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.40.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

