Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $716.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.40 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

