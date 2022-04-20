Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 650 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $285.74 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

