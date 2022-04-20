Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $445,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $297.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

