Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $126.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Akamai Technologies traded as high as $122.04 and last traded at $121.11, with a volume of 7319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $11,745,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

