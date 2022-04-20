Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000. Visa accounts for 6.8% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,838. The stock has a market cap of $416.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

