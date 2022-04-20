Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,652. The firm has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.88.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

