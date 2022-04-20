Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $4.42 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Copart comprises 3.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. 767,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,463. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

