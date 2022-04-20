Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Danaher makes up 5.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.28 on Wednesday, hitting $280.38. 3,581,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

