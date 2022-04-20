Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 46,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,852. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

