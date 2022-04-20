Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
ALK stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 46,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,852. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
