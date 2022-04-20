Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.