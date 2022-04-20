AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $7.29. AlloVir shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 885,061 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $460.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,761 shares of company stock valued at $662,723. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 354,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 67,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

