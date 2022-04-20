Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.