Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

