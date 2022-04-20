ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $15.56

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $15.12. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $638.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

