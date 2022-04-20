AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 6.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. 5,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
