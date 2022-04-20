AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 6.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. 5,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

