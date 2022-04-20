American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.78. 978,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,661,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

