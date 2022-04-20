American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded up $8.82 on Wednesday, reaching $267.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

