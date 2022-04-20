Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ames National by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

