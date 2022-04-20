Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $256.01. 27,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,909. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.