Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

