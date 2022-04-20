Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $283,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

