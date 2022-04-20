Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $117.16 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

