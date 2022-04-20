Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $632.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.60 million. Waters posted sales of $608.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded up $21.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.64. The company had a trading volume of 390,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,992. Waters has a 52 week low of $290.36 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

