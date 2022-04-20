Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. 25,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

