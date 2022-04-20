Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.64). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

SFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 1,737,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

