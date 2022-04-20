Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.