Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. TELUS posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 145,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,340. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $173,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $109,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TELUS by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

