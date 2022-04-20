Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 41,492,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,892,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

