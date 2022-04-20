Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $31.67

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

