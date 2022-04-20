Aneel Bhusri Sells 11,722 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.14. 1,075,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,895. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,201.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

