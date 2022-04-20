Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.06 ($71.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

