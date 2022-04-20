ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ANSYS stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,963. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
