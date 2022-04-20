Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $532.10 and last traded at $517.07, with a volume of 12532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $517.04.

The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.45. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

