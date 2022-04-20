APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.66.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

