ApeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.67 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $16.40 or 0.00039597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 billion and $2.84 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.28 or 0.07364998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.89 or 1.00046918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041300 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

