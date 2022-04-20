API3 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $168.54 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00012983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $199.43 million and approximately $168.54 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00033975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

