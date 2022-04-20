Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,960. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

