Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to announce $65.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $73.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year sales of $339.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $375.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $498.27 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $534.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million.

LFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFG stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

