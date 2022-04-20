Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,270. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

