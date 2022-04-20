Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 131,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

