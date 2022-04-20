Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 199,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.41. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

