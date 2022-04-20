Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.59. 33,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,055. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

