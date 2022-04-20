Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 746,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,127,688. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.