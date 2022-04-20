Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 155.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. 30,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.