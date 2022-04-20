Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.68. 184,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380,480. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

