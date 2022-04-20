Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MSCI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 998.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $59,112,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MSCI by 114.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.01. 4,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

